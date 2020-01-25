2 time grammy award winning songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman is holding his 25 year greatest hits concert at the Blaisdell Concert Hall this Saturday night at 7:30.

It’s been two years since he performed in Hawaii and has many fond memories and friends here in the islands. 25 years of hits combined with some of Jim’s story telling humor it could be a romantic evening for couples and inspirational for others.

JIM BRICKMAN’S 25 YEAR GREATEST HITS CONCERT

Saturday, January 25 – 7:30 p.m.

Blaisdell Concert Hall

Tickets available at Blaisdell Box Office and Ticketmaster.com