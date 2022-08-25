Local artist, Jeff Yoko makes his return from hiatus at Bliss Lounge on Dillingham Blvd.

According to Yoko, “the biggest thing about Bliss is the energy and the atmosphere. As soon as you walk in the door the energy is through the roof.”

Yoko’s brand new set includes two hours of R&B throwback jams, and he is no stranger to taking requests. Fans can also expect the release of a few new singles in the coming weeks as the songwriter works on his EP.

Jeff Yoko

Social Media: @jeffyoko

Bliss Lounge

1095 Dillingham Blvd F1, Honolulu, HI 96817

(808) 425-4458