Honolulu (KHON2) – From fast cars to the shores of Waikiki, Magnum P.I. has made its way to season 5.

With over 80 episodes, 5 seasons and countless hours on set, the cast of Magnum P.I. went from the last day on set to Waikiki in honor of its Season 5 premiere.

“The last day on set was a crazy mess for me, I cried and wept uncontrollably, jokes Jay Hernandez, Thomas Magnum, Magnum P.I.

Magnum P.I. is aired on NBC and can be streamed online via the Peacock app.

Magnum P.I.

www.nbc.com/magnum-pi