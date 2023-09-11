Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Jasmin Niole returns to digital platforms with her latest single, “Read Your Mind.”

With the success of her latest hit, “Do Anything,” local artist Jasmin Nicole is adding another single to her discography.

“This song is dedicated to the non-communicative people who don’t know what to say to their significant other. It also really is inspired by my previous relationship ,” says Jasmin Nicole, local singer and songwriter.

“Read Your Mind” is one of the few singles Nicole will be releasing this year. Follow Jasmin on social media to stay up to date with her latest projects.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

@JasminNicoleMusic