Congratulations to @amber.totten for winning a pair of tickets to Row Two for Janet Jackson’s third and final show at the Blaisdell Arena.

KHON is the ONLY television station giving listeners access to the best seats FIRST with an exclusive one-hour presale on Sat 12/16 at 9am with password KHON, one hour BEFORE tickets go on sale to Hawaii residents Saturday 12/16 at 10am.

Tickets can be found here!

THE FIRST TWO SHOW ON MARCH 8TH AND 9TH ARE ALMOST SOLD OUT.