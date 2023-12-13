Janet Jackson, already slated to perform at the Blaisdell Arena in March 2024, has just added a third show to her Hawaii lineup. Living808 will be doing a 3-2-1 giveaway where viewers can enter to win free tickets to the first three rows.

KHON is the ONLY television station giving listeners access to the best seats FIRST with an exclusive one-hour presale on Sat 12/16 at 9am with password KHON, one hour BEFORE tickets go on sale to Hawaii residents Saturday 12/16 at 10am.

Tickets can be found here!

THE FIRST TWO SHOW ON MARCH 8TH AND 9TH ARE ALMOST SOLD OUT.