Jams World Partners Up With Make-A-Wish Hawaii To Help Keiki With Critical Illnesses

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing line, Jams World teams up with Make A Wish Hawaii with a new collection dedicated to helping local kids with critical illnesses.

Known for their bright shirts, Jams World is bringing the art-inspired designs to the Hawaii retail industry with their vibrant styled apparel.

“Jams World collects art from around the world, and each of garment is a timeless piece of art. The art is screened in long lasting, stay true color on our exclusive 100% Spun Crushed Rayon. Each print has coordinating hand-painted buttons created just for Jams World by a California artist. Jams World has remained a Hawaii based, multi-generational company dedicated to quality, individuality, and style which can be seen in each piece created,” says Jenna Forti, Jams World & Surf Line Hawaii Marketing Manager.

Since it’s opening in 1964, Jams World has been creating new and innovative apparel, especially with the holidays around the corner.

Forti says, “As we move into Holiday 2021 we are excited to introduce our Holiday Collection and new additions to our home and accessories departments. During these times we have learned to look ahead and always keep an open mind. We will continue to celebrate color, freedom, difference & love in everything we do at Jams World.”

In addition to their new Holiday line, customers can look forward to their new Waiola Collection, in partnership with Make A Wish Hawaii.

“We have partnered with Make A Wish Hawaii to create a limited edition Collection which 20% of the proceeds will benefit the Make A Wish Hawaii Chapter. This collection features three women’s apparel styles and a men’s retro shirt,” says Forti.

With their vibrant and artistic designs, Jams world has created a style that reflects the mission and philosophy of both Make A Wish Hawaii and Jams World.

Forti says, “This year’s art piece features a tropical flora on a bright orange background, inspiring hope and life. Also featuring sprinkles of blue symbolizing all the wishes Make A Wish Hawaii has granted for the children in the islands diagnosed with critical illnesses.”

Those looking to purchase from the new Jams World collection in partnership with Make A Wish Hawaii, can do so via their official website.

JAMS WORLD:

www.JamsWorld.com

MAKE A WISH HAWAII:

www.Wish.org