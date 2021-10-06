Jake Shimabukuro Named Distinguished Citizen of the Year for Work Against Domestic Violence

Honolulu (KHON2) – Jake Shimabukuro is being honored as Distinguished Citizen of the Year for making a difference against domestic violence. Living808 sat down with the artist to hear why he’s so passionate to help survivors.

“I was concerned when the pandemic brought stay-at-home directives,” explains Jake. “So I called the Domestic Violence Action Center to see if there was any way I could help.”

In addition to being part of a PSA, he went above and beyond to help survivors find safety during this time by providing hotel rooms as temporary shelter. He ways everyone can do something by “noticing what is going on and getting involved in ways that you can.”

He encourages others to show their support for the Men’s March Against Violence October 7th at 1pm, saying ” This is a very important issue that affects the entire community. It’s going to take all of us. Those of us with a voice and opportunity have to use our positions to help others.”

Learn more about the Men’ March at: https://domesticviolenceactioncenter.org/events/

Website: jakeshimabukuro.com