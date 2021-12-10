J Dolan’s Return To In-Person Dining Post Quarantine

Honolulu (KHON2) – Coors Light and Miller Lite offer new drinks at J Dolan’s.

Since returning to in-person dining, J Dolans has returned to normal business hours hoping to bring back its regular crowds.

“As of recently, we have been able to open back up to our normal hours; however, it’s still a little quite, especially late night. Downtown and Chinatown are just now starting to see more activity like shows and nightlife, but it hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels yet,” says Daniel Dolan, Owner of J Dolans.

Even though Dolan and his team have returned to normal hours, the restaurant is making slight adjustments, as they comply with Honolulu’s updated health guidelines.

Dolan says, “Tables and chairs are cleaned and sanitized between seatings, bathrooms and high traffic areas are sanitized regularly, menus are laminated for easy cleaning and employees must wear masks. We do our part for the health and safety of our guests.”

In addition to its update health guidelines, J Dolans added specialty items to their menu.

“We offer classic New York style pizza, Giacomo (pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, and black olives), Spinach and Garlic (with ricotta cheese), our fried chicken wings,” says Kristen Allspaw, Manager at J Dolans.

Those specials can not only be found at J Dolans’ Chinatown location, diners can also experience them at their new Kahala location, opening in January of 2022.

Allspaw says, “Our second location will be opening in the new Kuono Marketplace on Waialae, across from the Kahala Mall. We’re currently under construction and planning to open early 2022.”

J Dolan’s does not currently offer delivery service, but they do offer dine-in and take out services. For a full menu provided by J Dolan’s, customers can visit their official website.

J DOLAN’S WEBSITE:

www.Jdolans.com