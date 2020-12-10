It’s Pop-Up Makeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

Today’s featured gift is Keiki Kine Tings From Sugarcane Shop.

The Keiki Kaukau Wooden Play Food set includes loco moco, poke bowl, musubi, papaya, malasada, guava juice and shave ice. There are other sets available with laulau, passion orange, manapua and more!

With every keiki kaukau wooden play food set purchace, Sugarcane Shop pays it forward by donating five meals to the Hawaiʻi Food Bank.

We’ve also got the “It’s Kaukau Time!” Children’s book, a 15-page book that includes all of your favorite local grindz. It’s written by Keiki Kaukau owner April Hail and is illustrated by Hana Agustine.

Pop-Up Makeke is giving away these keiki gifts to one of our lucky viewers. All you have to do is visit our contest page khon2.com/community/contests, submit a viewer picture of the day, and enter to win this fun gift pack from Santa and Pop-Up Makeke.

About Pop-Up Makeke

Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses. In April/May and October/November, the mākeke has put more than $1.5 million back into these small businesses, providing a lifeline to help vendors stay afloat during increasingly difficult times.

Pop-Up Mākeke is operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. You can shop online anytime at popupmakeke.com or head to their new retail space inside MANAOLA at Pearlridge Mauka.

@SUGARCANEHAWAII on Facebook and Instagram