It’s Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

It’s day number nine of Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway with Konane Board from Akau Boards.
Konane is a strategy board game for two players invented by ancient Hawaiians. Itʻs been called Hawaiian Checkers but unlike checkers, the goal of Konane is to win by making it so your opponent has no legal moves left.
It’s a 8×8 Konane board made out of Cyprus wood, and is milled and handcrafted in Wai`anae.
ABOUT POP-UP MAKEKE
Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses. In April/May and October/November, the mākeke has put more than $1.5 million back into these small businesses, providing a lifeline to help vendors stay afloat during increasingly difficult times.
Pop-Up Mākeke is operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. You can shop online anytime at popupmakeke.com or head to their new retail space inside MANAOLA at Pearlridge Mauka.
Akau Boards
