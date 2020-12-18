It’s Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

It’s day number eight of Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway with a Coffee, Tea and Pancake Gift Set.

The Vanilla Chai Tea and Hibiscus Hawaii Tea set is from Waiholokui Garden. The Vanilla Chai Tea is Mamaki and Black Tea based and certified organic and the Hibiscus HI Tea is tangy and robust, and contains mamaki and Ko`oko`olau tea combined with hibiscus and ginger.

The 100% Kona Coffee Gift Set and Gourmet Pancake Mix is from Hawaiian Brew. The coffee set contains 4 bags of coffee – Regular, Vanilla Mac Nut, Chocolate Mac Nut, and Hazelnut.

Pop-Up Makeke is giving away Coffee, Tea and Pancake Gift Set to one of our lucky viewers. All you have to do is visit our contest page khon2.com/community/contests, submit a viewer picture of the day, and enter to win this fun gift pack from Santa and Pop-Up Makeke.

For your last-minute Christmas gifts, make sure to visit Pop-Up Mākeke’s store located in Pearlridge Center Mauka near center court to shop from hundreds of their local vendors.

ABOUT POP-UP MAKEKE

Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses. In April/May and October/November, the mākeke has put more than $1.5 million back into these small businesses, providing a lifeline to help vendors stay afloat during increasingly difficult times.

Pop-Up Mākeke is operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. You can shop online anytime at popupmakeke.com or head to their new retail space inside MANAOLA at Pearlridge Mauka.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Waiholokui Garden

Waiholokuigarden.com

@waiholokuigarden.thesaladexperience/ on FB

@waiholokuigarden on IG

Hawaiian Brew

Hawaiianbrew.store