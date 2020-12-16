It’s Pop-Up Makeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

It’s day number four of Pop-Up Makeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway with an “Aloha Served Here” cutting board from Kaimana Creations.

The cutting board is 16×12 inches and is made from bamboo.

Pop-Up Makeke is giving away this special gift to one of our lucky viewers. All you have to do is visit our contest page khon2.com/community/contests, submit a viewer picture of the day, and enter to win this fun gift pack from Santa and Pop-Up Makeke.

For your last-minute Christmas gifts, make sure to visit Pop-Up Makeke’s store located in Pearlridge Center Mauka near center court to shop from hundreds of their local vendors.

ABOUT POP-UP MAKEKE

Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses. In April/May and October/November, the mākeke has put more than $1.5 million back into these small businesses, providing a lifeline to help vendors stay afloat during increasingly difficult times.

Pop-Up Mākeke is operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. You can shop online anytime at popupmakeke.com or head to their new retail space inside MANAOLA at Pearlridge Mauka.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Kaimanacreations.com

@kaimanacreations808 on FB