It’s Pop-Up Makeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

It’s day number four of Pop-Up Makeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway with a Naupaka earrings from Laha`ole Designs.

Naupaka are native shrubs found in the mountains and near the coast. Hawaiian legend tells of the love story between Princess Naupaka and a fisherman named Kauʻi. Their love was forbidden and Naupaka was banished to live in the mountains and Kauʻi near the ocean. Naupaka grow as white half flowers because the lovers were torn apart. Some say, if you pick a flower near the ocean and try to walk it to the mountain (and vice versa), it dies before it gets there because the lovers can never be together

Pop-Up Makeke is giving away these Laha`ole earrings to one of our lucky viewers. All you have to do is visit our contest page khon2.com/community/contests, submit a viewer picture of the day, and enter to win this fun gift pack from Santa and Pop-Up Makeke.

For your last-minute Christmas gifts, make sure to visit Pop-Up Makeke’s store located in Pearlridge Center Mauka near center court to shop from hundreds of their local vendors.

ABOUT POP-UP MAKEKE

Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses. In April/May and October/November, the mākeke has put more than $1.5 million back into these small businesses, providing a lifeline to help vendors stay afloat during increasingly difficult times.

Pop-Up Mākeke is operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. You can shop online anytime at popupmakeke.com or head to their new retail space inside MANAOLA at Pearlridge Mauka.

LAHAʻOLE DESIGNS

Lahaoledesigns.com

@lahaoledesigns on FB and IG