It’s Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

The Kinolau liko print pays homage to the bond of sisterhood and brotherhood between siblings. The pattern is lei design with different sized lehua buds. The design’s symbolism is grounded in hope to pass down traditions and lifeways to our youth to help the Hawaiian culture flourish and thrive.

ABOUT POP-UP MAKEKE

Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses. In April/May and October/November, the mākeke has put more than $1.5 million back into these small businesses, providing a lifeline to help vendors stay afloat during increasingly difficult times.

Pop-Up Mākeke is operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. You can shop online anytime at popupmakeke.com or head to their new retail space inside MANAOLA at Pearlridge Mauka.

