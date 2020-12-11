It’s Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

It’s day number two of Pop-Up Mākeke ’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway with an “Aloha Yourself Gift Pack” from Maui Sugar Babe, Ola Hawaiian Body Products and NOHO Home.

The Lilikoi Bliss Sugar Scrub from Maui Sugar Babe is 100% natural farm-made from local lilikoi at their Waiheʻe, Maui property. It has a natural exfoliation without chemicals or acid, and is perfect for dry, sensitive skin.

The Ola Pono Lomi Stick from Ola Hawaiian Body Products. It’s a mini version of traditional Hawaiian lomi stick used for healing massage. It is the perfect natural massage tool used to relieve stress, increase circulation, release toxins and promote well-being. The stick is made from guava and waiawi wood from Hawaiʻi Island.

One dollar from each lomi stick purchase is donated to Kupu Hawaii to support sustainability and youth empowering projects in Hawaii.

The Puakenikeni Candle from Noho Home is a 8 oz. soy candle designed in Hawaiʻi and burns for 36 to 40 hours. The Puakenikeni is an island favorite because of its intoxicating scent.

Pop-Up Mākeke is giving away this “Aloha Yourself Gift Pack” to one of our lucky viewers. All you have to do is visit our contest page khon2.com/community/contests, submit a viewer picture of the day, and enter to win this fun gift pack from Santa and Pop-Up Mākeke.

ABOUT POP-UP MAKEKE

Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses. In April/May and October/November, the mākeke has put more than $1.5 million back into these small businesses, providing a lifeline to help vendors stay afloat during increasingly difficult times.

Pop-Up Mākeke is operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. You can shop online anytime at popupmakeke.com or head to their new retail space inside MANAOLA at Pearlridge Mauka.

