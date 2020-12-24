It’s Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

It’s day number twelve of Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway and we’re giving away a Season the Season Pack!

Here’s details of the gift pack:

10 OZ. Bottle of marinade (Garlic, Kaʻu Orange or Lemongrass)

UCOOK

Ucookhawaii.com

@ucookhawaii on FB and IG

  • Use it on just about anything as a sauce and/or a marinade

SOM Good Seasoning Butteryaki Sauce

Somgoodhawaii.com

@somgoodhawaii on FB 

@somegoodseasonings on IG

  • These sauces are versatile and delicious
  • Works on meat, poultry and veggies
  • Use for stir fry
  • Good as a dipping sauce, too!
  • No added MSG

Pick Nickʻs the LOJ BBQ Sauce

Picknicksauces.com

@picknickstheloj on FB 

@picknicks_the_loj on IG

  • Sweet, smoky, savory
  • Use on chicken, brisket, ribs, fish, even cauliflower steaks

Spicy Thai Chili Sauce

GLC, LLC

Garliclimechili.com

@garliclimechili808 on IG

  • All purpose seasoning sauce
  • Use it on proteins, cooked veggies and in salad
  • Goes great with just about everything
  • GLC stands for Garlic Lime Chili
  • Good base for a vinaigrette, too
  • Gluten-free,
  • Locally sourced chili

Hawaiian Chili Pepper Sea Salt

For Jʻs Hawaii Inc.

Forjshawaii.com

@forjshawaii on FB and IG

  • 7 oz packet
  • Savor blast process produces Pacific sea salt crystals infused with Hawaiian Chili pepper and secret spice formula
  • All natural ingredients
  • Great for soups, grill, stir fry and more
  • Heat of the salt depends on the dish

Pop-Up Mākeke is giving away these seasonings to one of our lucky viewers. All you have to do is visit our contest page khon2.com/community/contests, submit a viewer picture of the day, and enter to win this fun gift pack from Santa and Pop-Up Makeke.

For your last-minute Christmas gifts, make sure to visit Pop-Up Makeke’s store located in Pearlridge Center Mauka near center court to shop from hundreds of their local vendors.

ABOUT POP-UP MAKEKE

Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses. In April/May and October/November, the mākeke has put more than $1.5 million back into these small businesses, providing a lifeline to help vendors stay afloat during increasingly difficult times.

Pop-Up Mākeke is operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit.  You can shop online anytime at popupmakeke.com or head to their new retail space inside MANAOLA at Pearlridge Mauka.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

