It’s Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

It’s day number twelve of Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway and we’re giving away a Season the Season Pack!

Here’s details of the gift pack:

10 OZ. Bottle of marinade (Garlic, Kaʻu Orange or Lemongrass)

Use it on just about anything as a sauce and/or a marinade

SOM Good Seasoning Butteryaki Sauce

These sauces are versatile and delicious

Works on meat, poultry and veggies

Use for stir fry

Good as a dipping sauce, too!

No added MSG

Pick Nickʻs the LOJ BBQ Sauce

Sweet, smoky, savory

Use on chicken, brisket, ribs, fish, even cauliflower steaks

Spicy Thai Chili Sauce

All purpose seasoning sauce

Use it on proteins, cooked veggies and in salad

Goes great with just about everything

GLC stands for Garlic Lime Chili

Good base for a vinaigrette, too

Gluten-free,

Locally sourced chili

Hawaiian Chili Pepper Sea Salt

7 oz packet

Savor blast process produces Pacific sea salt crystals infused with Hawaiian Chili pepper and secret spice formula

All natural ingredients

Great for soups, grill, stir fry and more

Heat of the salt depends on the dish

ABOUT POP-UP MAKEKE

Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses. In April/May and October/November, the mākeke has put more than $1.5 million back into these small businesses, providing a lifeline to help vendors stay afloat during increasingly difficult times.

Pop-Up Mākeke is operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. You can shop online anytime at popupmakeke.com or head to their new retail space inside MANAOLA at Pearlridge Mauka.