It’s Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

Here’s details of the gift pack:
10 OZ. Bottle of marinade (Garlic, Kaʻu Orange or Lemongrass)
UCOOK
@ucookhawaii on FB and IG
- Use it on just about anything as a sauce and/or a marinade
SOM Good Seasoning Butteryaki Sauce
@somgoodhawaii on FB
@somegoodseasonings on IG
- These sauces are versatile and delicious
- Works on meat, poultry and veggies
- Use for stir fry
- Good as a dipping sauce, too!
- No added MSG
Pick Nickʻs the LOJ BBQ Sauce
@picknickstheloj on FB
@picknicks_the_loj on IG
- Sweet, smoky, savory
- Use on chicken, brisket, ribs, fish, even cauliflower steaks
Spicy Thai Chili Sauce
GLC, LLC
@garliclimechili808 on IG
- All purpose seasoning sauce
- Use it on proteins, cooked veggies and in salad
- Goes great with just about everything
- GLC stands for Garlic Lime Chili
- Good base for a vinaigrette, too
- Gluten-free,
- Locally sourced chili
Hawaiian Chili Pepper Sea Salt
For Jʻs Hawaii Inc.
@forjshawaii on FB and IG
- 7 oz packet
- Savor blast process produces Pacific sea salt crystals infused with Hawaiian Chili pepper and secret spice formula
- All natural ingredients
- Great for soups, grill, stir fry and more
- Heat of the salt depends on the dish
ABOUT POP-UP MAKEKE
Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses. In April/May and October/November, the mākeke has put more than $1.5 million back into these small businesses, providing a lifeline to help vendors stay afloat during increasingly difficult times.
Pop-Up Mākeke is operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. You can shop online anytime at popupmakeke.com or head to their new retail space inside MANAOLA at Pearlridge Mauka.