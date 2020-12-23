It’s Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

It’s day number eleven of Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway and we’re giving away two handcrafted Christmas ornaments from HonuHeart Designs!

It’s two koa ornaments from HonuHeart Designs on Hawai`i Island. The first ornament features seven swimming honu engraved into solid koa using laser cutting and hand finishing. There’s a signature heart in each honu and the koa ornament comes in a red satin box.

The second ornament is a plumeria ornament made out of birch and has a signature heart in each petal. Both ornaments come with a Made in Hawai`i hang tag.

Pop-Up Mākeke is giving away these two ornaments to one of our lucky viewers. All you have to do is visit our contest page khon2.com/community/contests, submit a viewer picture of the day, and enter to win this fun gift pack from Santa and Pop-Up Makeke.

For your last-minute Christmas gifts, make sure to visit Pop-Up Mākeke’s store located in Pearlridge Center Mauka near center court to shop from hundreds of their local vendors.

ABOUT POP-UP MAKEKE

Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses. In April/May and October/November, the mākeke has put more than $1.5 million back into these small businesses, providing a lifeline to help vendors stay afloat during increasingly difficult times.

Pop-Up Mākeke is operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. You can shop online anytime at popupmakeke.com or head to their new retail space inside MANAOLA at Pearlridge Mauka.

