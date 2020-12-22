It’s Pop-Up Mākekes 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

It’s day number ten of Pop-Up Mākeke’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!
The first gift is a Koa Wood Tic Tac Toe from LewisKoa Co. It’s a pocket size game perfect for keiki and families on the go.
Next, is a Actions of Aloha Deck 2 from DTL Hawai`i. This deck 2 features new designs on the back of each card. The designs celebrate the flora and fauna of Hawai`i. The action cards inspire players to show aloha for themselves, their `ohana, their communities and earth.
And, the Children’s Book “Holu the He`e Stands Up!” is from Partners in Development Foundation and is written by Gail Omoto and Jan and Judy Dill. The book features stories of favorite Hawaiian creatures like heʻe, puhi, honu, ʻopihi and teaches important life lessons about problem-solving and overcoming challenges.
For your last-minute Christmas gifts, make sure to visit Pop-Up Mākeke’s store located in Pearlridge Center Mauka near center court to shop from hundreds of their local vendors.
ABOUT POP-UP MAKEKE
Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses. In April/May and October/November, the mākeke has put more than $1.5 million back into these small businesses, providing a lifeline to help vendors stay afloat during increasingly difficult times.
Pop-Up Mākeke is operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit. You can shop online anytime at popupmakeke.com or head to their new retail space inside MANAOLA at Pearlridge Mauka.
