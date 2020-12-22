It’s Pop-Up Mākekes 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

In today's edition of 7-Eleven Hawaii Letters to Santa, we meet Lansen Tokuhara, whose submission was heartwarming and caring.

“I told Santa about a time I made someone smile. I explained how my mom and I were at ‘Aiea 7-Eleven and then there was a boy who stole from the store. As he ran out of the store, a couple of men were chasing him. An older boy eventually caught up with him and was slapping his neck and making him cry. I asked my mom to help and intervene as I did not like seeing the boy cry. My mom then asked the older boy to stop hitting the younger boy and she also asked the younger boy if he had stolen the ice cream sandwich and he told her that he did. My mom also told the men who were looking for him that it was okay and that she would pay for the ice cream. When my mom went inside, the worker was looking for the boy so my mom told her that she had the ice cream and would pay for it and asked if she could let the boy go. My mom knew the lady since we always go to 7-Eleven so she was okay about it. My mom paid for the ice cream sandwich and also grabbed 2 more and paid for a total of 3. She went outside and gave the ice cream to the boy and his brother. There was another boy who was with them which is why my mom bought 3 ice creams. When she gave them the ice cream, the younger boy was thankful and smiled. The older boy was also nice not only to thank my mom but also give her a hug even though he didn’t know her. Before the boys left, my mom reminded them to make good choices and she said in the future, if they are really hungry, they need to be honest and let an adult know and maybe someone might be willing to help them instead of them stealing and getting in trouble for it. She also reminded them that when we don’t have money or are struggling, we just go home to eat, so if that’s an option for them then they should try to that if possible. I am glad that I was able to ask my mom to get involved and help the boy. On the way home from 7-Eleven, I asked my mom if I could pay her for the ice cream with my allowance since I was the one who asked her to help out. It made me feel good because I was able to help someone else which is what I enjoy doing. “