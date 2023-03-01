March is National Reading Month and Raising Cane’s is doing something fun to get parents to read to their keiki. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 102.7 Da Bomb and HI 93.1 FM are partnering for a second year in a row with Read To Me International Foundation to encourage Hawaii parents to read aloud with their keiki every day. As part of National Reading Month, Raising Cane’s is offering a place for parents to celebrate, gather and connect with their keiki by reading aloud. Read To Me International has served Hawaii’s families for over 25 years! Its mission is to share the love and joy of reading aloud. When parents read aloud to their children, even when their children can’t yet read, it’s building an early foundation of building vocabulary, active listening, and observation skills. Studies show how important it is to read aloud to your children, even if it’s just for ten minutes a day. By reading aloud to or with your children, you are helping them to build their vocabulary, expand their imagination, increase their knowledge of different subjects, and spending quality time together.

The reading events will occur each Sunday on Oahu from 2-4 p.m.

March 5th at the Hawaii Kai Raising Cane’s

March 12th at the Pearl City Raising Cane’s (KHON’s Brook Lee and Brigette Namata will be our celebrity readers.

March 19th at the Mililani Raising Cane’s

March 26th at the Kapolei Raising Cane’s where will be presenting a check in the amount of XXXXX to Read To Me International.

On Maui, Saturday, March 18th from 2-4 p.m. at the new Raising Cane’s in Kahukui.

All events are free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Registration is recommended at https://www.readtomeintl.org/events/

The first 50 people to register online for each event will receive a goody bag with a Cane’s Reading Program Book Mark with a Free Cane’s Kids Combo certificate.

In addition attendees will have a chance to win a family activity grand prize worth over $500.