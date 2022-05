The Hawaiian Pie Company is a family-owned bakery in Honolulu, Hawaii that specializes in melt-in-your-mouth buttery fruit pies and baked goods.

Aside from their delicious Caramel Apple Pie, other popular flavors include Hawaiian Passion Pear Pie, Mango Delight Pie and Pineapple Whip Pie.

