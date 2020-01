Hawaii Bridal Expo allows you to see several wedding professionals in one place, gather ideas for your wedding, pick up literature, book services, and spend a few minutes talking with the wedding professionals who will ultimately make your wedding day a success.

Featured vendor Pacific Coast Bride joined Living808 to talk about gowns and what to look for.

HAWAII BRIDAL EXPO

Blaisdell Exhibition Center

808-768-5400

Jan 10th – 12th

Friday 5:30pm-9:30pm

Saturday 9:30am-3pm

Sunday 9:30am-3pm

Website: https://bridesclub.com/Hawaii-Bridal-Expo