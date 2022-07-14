Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Vintage Wine Bar is offering a wide selection of wine to go with their unique dishes.

Sister restaurant to Island Vintage Coffee, Island Vintage Wine Bar is an elevated dining experience, featuring an award-winning wine list.

“As wine director, I get to hand pick each bottle of wine that is offered here. We have a wide selection of reds, whites, and champagne,” says Mark Cartland, Wine Director at Island Vintage Wine Bar.

Along with their selection of wine, Island Vintage Wine Bar offers dishes that pair well with their wine that’s offered.

Cartland says, “Our food is fresh, beautiful and delicious, which is why we have loyal fans around the world. But our mission goes beyond the menu. We believe in supporting other local businesses while providing the best fresh food, atmosphere and service for our patrons. All of our dishes pair well with our wine selection.”

Island Vintage Wine Bar is located at the Royal Hawaiian Center on the second level of building C.

Island Vintage Wine Bar:

Website: www.islandvintagewinebar.com