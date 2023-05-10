Located in Kailua Beach Center, Island Snow is not just an ordinary shave ice stop, but also a popular clothing brand store! It is an experience that encapsulates the spirit of Hawaiʻi, serving as a conduit for visitors and locals alike to savor the unique flavors and vibrant culture of the islands. With its humble beginnings in 1976, Island Snow has grown to become an iconic brand, spreading its joyous offerings across the state. Kelly went over to Kailua to chat with Adam Kodama, Director of Operations at Island Snow.

Island Snow’s success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and the spirit of aloha. Island Snow has expanded its offerings to include a variety of apparel and merchandise, allowing visitors to take a piece of the islands with them wherever they go. From trendy t-shirts and hats adorned with the company’s vibrant logo to beach accessories and souvenirs, Island Snow has become synonymous with the laid-back, tropical lifestyle that Hawaiʻi is renowned for.

Adam shared about the store’s history, “ My father started Island Snow in 1979 in the old International marketplace. He studied business at UH and actually worked with Local Motion in their early days. Initially, we were very shave ice orientated and we even franchised all over the outer islands and west coast. As the business went on, we saw more and more opportunity in clothing and took a big leap to open a clothing only store in Ala Moana, mall level. We started with surf brands, which we already carried, but we needed something to set us apart and the first opportunity came through sneakers. We started carrying all the big names and became a Nike quick strike account to sell exclusive releases. That really put us on the map, outside of being a surf-shop. Next, we opened in the Royal Hawaiian Center with a store mainly dedicated to snowboards and snow gear. Really weird in Hawaiʻi, but it did really well because there was an underserved niche market. In 2007, my father decided to retire and shutdown the operations in town. He was going to close up everything when my brother, who is 7 years older than me, decided he wanted to come back and work with the business. They kept just this location open, about half the size that is it today. In 2007, we got the opportunity to double this space and really break apart our clothing and shave ice again. In 2015, we opened our Kailua town center location and in 2017, we partnered with Stüssy to bring their stores back to Hawaiʻi.”

Visit the shop at Kailua Beach Center, 130 Kailua Rd, Kailua, HI 96734 and shop online at islandsnow.com.