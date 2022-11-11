The Made in Hawaii Festival is happening this weekend at Ala Moana Center and Island Slipper is celebrating with a weekend sale. Also, on the third floor of Ala Moana Center, Island Slipper is just steps away and you can walk back in a great new pair of Island Slippers.

The first offer is 25% off footwear. Excludes sale items and cannot be combined with other offers.

The second offer is a special priced item. The IB910 is one of the most popular local beach slippah’s. This weekend only, you can get one pair of IB910 Black for $50.00. The regular price is $79.95 so that’s almost 40% off! There’s a limit of one pair per customer. And this offer is while supplies last. So be the first one to grab your pair!

This product is available in an assortment of colors, but this promotion is limited to the basic Black slippah. Visit Island Slipper on the third floor of Ala Moana Center or online at islandslipper.com