Honolulu (KHON2) – This Halloween, Island Slipper is bringing a spine-tingling surprise to its loyal customers. If you’re wondering how they plan to celebrate this eerie holiday, get ready for a “scary good deal” that will send shivers down your spine.

The special offer from Island Slipper is a “buy one, get one” extravaganza. Here’s how it works: choose your two favorite pairs of slippers and head to the checkout. But wait, there’s a spooky twist! You’ll be asked to select a pumpkin, and that’s when the magic happens. Island Slipper will reveal your “scary good deal,” which could slash the price of the second pair by anywhere from 31% to a spine-tingling 66% off. This hair-raising promotion is available from today until Halloween, Tuesday, October 31st, but there’s a catch—it’s only valid in-store at the Royal Hawaiian Center on the second floor or the third floor at Ala Moana Center.

In keeping with the Halloween spirit, Island Slipper is featuring some of their most popular styles, all in sinister black. Some of the spookiest selections include PB202 Black. So, if you’re looking to step out in style this Halloween, Island Slipper has you covered with their “scary good deal” and a hauntingly chic selection of black footwear. Don’t miss out on the Halloween fun – get your spooky slippers today!