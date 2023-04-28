Island Slipper is excited to announce their Mother’s Day Pre-Sale, available exclusively online at Island Slipper. Treat the special women in your life to a stylish and comfortable pair of slippers, and enjoy a fantastic deal while you’re at it.

Using the code MAKUAHINE at checkout, you’ll receive a 20% discount on women’s slippers. Plus, if your purchase totals $150 or more, you’ll also enjoy free shipping.

Here are some of the amazing slipper options available during this pre-sale:

Women’s Leilani Flat: This elegant flat features black flower straps and is also available in navy, white, gold, and aqua. The Leilani Flat comes in sizes 5 through 11. Women’s Lehua Platform: The Lehua platform boasts a white double flower strap, providing both style and comfort. It’s available in sizes 5 through 11. Women’s Mokulua Nylon Thong: This trendy nylon thong comes with a lei print on the straps, and you can choose from jungle, palm, or shell print. The Mokulua Nylon Thong is available in sizes 5 through 11. Men’s Nylon Thong: Not forgetting the men, Island Slipper offers a nylon thong with Koa straps. This versatile slipper comes in black, jungle, palm, kahiki, kanaka, kapa, jarhead camo, and blue. Available sizes range from 5 to 16. Remove Your Slippahs Wooden Sign: A perfect gift for the whole family, this 5×10 wooden sign reminds everyone to remove their slippers before entering the home.

Don’t miss out on Island Slipper’s Mother’s Day Pre-Sale. Spoil your mom or a loved one with a comfortable and fashionable pair of slippers that they’ll cherish. Remember, the pre-sale is online only, so head over to islandslipper.com and start shopping now!