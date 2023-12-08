Island Slipper is gearing up for a festive holiday season with Vice President Matt Carpenter sharing exciting details on Living808. The renowned slipper brand is introducing special gift bundles, priced at $99, as part of their holiday celebration. These bundles, available for a limited time or while supplies last, feature a variety of attractive options.

For women, bundles include the Spice + Pineapple Magnet Coaster, Honu Navy Island Slipper Jeweled hat, and Black Aloha Magnet + Pineapple Coaster Magnet. The men’s bundles showcase the Black and Pineapple Surfboard Bottle Opener and Aloha Magnet, Kapa and Navy Island Slipper Embroidered Hat, and MAKAI Spice with a Tan Island Slipper Visor.

Adding a touch of tradition, Island Slipper offers handmade leather slipper ornaments in a range of colors. As a special holiday promotion, customers can enjoy a “buy 2, get the third one free” deal on these unique ornaments using the code WEHI online or mentioning Living 808 in-store. This offer is valid until Christmas Eve.

For those still undecided, Island Slipper has a solution – gift cards are available to ensure everyone finds the perfect fit for the holiday season. Explore these exclusive offerings and embrace the spirit of giving with Island Slipper’s holiday promotions.

For more information visit islandslipper.com.