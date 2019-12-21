Island Slippers: Special Edition Santa Slippers & Featured Embossed Collection

Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper celebrates Santa with Special Edition Santa Slippers that would make Jolly Old Saint Nick feel like kicking up his heels and sliding into slippers.

Vice President Matt Carpenter showed off the Santa slippers to Living808 and talked about the inspiration behind them.

They’re handcrafted in Hawaii with a domestic from eco-canvas fabric, offered for men and women.

Also popular right now are the classic and beach town collections.

This week’s featured Island slippers are from the embossed collection, featured in red.

Who wouldn’t love to find a pair under their Christmas tree.

You can check out these slippers in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center. Island slipper is on the third floor or if you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the 2nd floor.

website: www.islandslipper.com