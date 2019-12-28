Island Slipper’s Limited Edition New Year Crane & Blossom Collections

Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper has released two limited edition slippers to help ring in the New Year: Crane and Blossom Collections.

The inspiration for the beautiful patterned slippers, offered in red and blue, is the crane, a majestic bird that is an international symbol of good fortune, longevity and peace.

The Blossom Slide Collection is also available in red or blue with a wedge heel to give you a lift while celebrating New Years Eve. The blossoms symbolize new life and hope.

Island Slippers has handcrafted its stylish slippers in Hawaii since 1946.

The limited edition Crane collection is smart and dressy….perfect for special occasions.

Made with Island Slipper’s signature crane print and featuring supple suede straps, they are a stylish and comfortable way to ring in the New Year!!!!

You can check out these slippers in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center where Island Slipper is on the third floor… or if you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the 2nd floor.

https://shop.islandslipper.com/