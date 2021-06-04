Island Slipper Picks for Father’s Day

Honolulu (KHON) – Island Slipper has some suggestions for the perfect pair for Father’s Day.

The local company featured four Father’s Day slippers, including Classic Camouflage Ripstop slide, Mokulua Tan Madras Slipper, Black madras or camo prints, and Classic Embossed Suede slipper.

Pre-sales are open right now have started at the The Communication Company Ala Moana and Waimanalo locations.

To see the slippers, head to  Ala Moana Center or Royal Hawaiian Center and mention Living808 during checkout.  You’ll receive 30% off men’s footwear.  This is exclusive to Living 808 viewers, so make sure you mention that you saw us on Living 808.  The pre-sale ends on 6/11.  After that you’ll have to come back on Father’s Day weekend.

Website: www.islandslipper.com

