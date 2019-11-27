Island Slipper offers 40% discount on Black Friday

Island Slipper wants to show gratitude for a great year by sharing their success with their loyal customers with major savings at their annual Black Friday event. This once-a-year-only sales event is where customers will find 40% off their entire inventory from 6:00 to 10:00am, 30% off from 10:00am till noon, and 20% off from noon till 2:00pm. Here is your chance to get awesome gifts and the slippers you always wanted for yourself.

The only restrictions are on items already on sale and special design orders. Other than that, customers will be able to get great discounts on the entire Island Slipper inventory.

Website: shop.islandslipper.com