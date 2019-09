Come in and try Island Slipper’s new Herringbone Denim Sandal, with a 2″ wedge for comfort and luscious leather and suede straps perfect for a night out on the town.

You can check out these slippers in the Ewa wing on the third floor of Ala Moana Center. If you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the second floor.

For more information visit islandslipper.com.