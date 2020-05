It’s the weekend so kick off those shoes and get in to your Slippahs with Island Slipper. The flowers are blooming and ready to be shown off with the Floral Collection. A perfect pair to walk on the beach and the floral print will make any foot look glamorous.

Island Slipper in the Ewa Wing of Ala Moana Center is open so check them out on the third floor or online at http://islandslipper.com