Honolulu (KHON2) - Island Slipper is celebrating whale season with a collaboration with the Pacific Whale Foundation: 3 new pairs inspired by whales featuring vibrant teal colors.

A portion of every slipper sold will go the Pacific Whale Foundation.

Island slipper has been handcrafting luxury slippers in Hawaii since 1946.

Check out Island Slipper at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center on the second floor or at Ala Moana Center on the third floor.

Website: www.islandslipper.com