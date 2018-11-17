Island Slipper: Elegant Flower Collection

It’s the weekend, time to kick back in comfort and style.

This week’s featured slippers are from Island Slipper’s Elegant Flower Collection.

These Ultrasuede insoles are technical fabric designed to be an anti-microbial and anti-bacterial.

And, each slipper has a premium genuine strap with beautiful handcrafted flowers.

Not only are they pretty, but they are fashionably comfortable too.

You can check out these slippers in the Ewa wing on the third floor of Ala Moana Center.

If you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the second floor.

Website: https://islandslipper.com