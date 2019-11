Floral style is always in season in Hawaii. These trendy sandals are accentuated with beautiful hand riveted leather flowers. Wear the Aloha Spirit!

Visit Island Slipper at one of their two stores either at Ala Moana Center in the Ewa Wing on the third floor, or in Waikiki at the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the second floor.

You can also always check them out online at http://islandslipper.com