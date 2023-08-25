Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Last Summer” sale for those looking to head into the weekend in style.
Island Slipper provides a range of men’s to women’s footwear and accessories. From Friday, August 25th to Sunday, August 27th, Island Slipper customers will receive 25% off select footwear in stores. Below is a list of Island Slippers eligible for 25% off.
Womens Footwear:
– Womens Fabric Platform
Available in Women’s Size 5 to 11
Color: Brown Leopard
– Womens Mokulua Hulali Slide
Available in Women’s Size 5 to 11
Color: Fuschia Glitter
Men’s Footwear:
– Men’s Mokulua Haiku Fabric Slipper
Available in Men’s Size 7 to 12
Color: Stalker Camo
– Classic Fabric & Leather
Available in Men’s Size 4 to 12
Color: Herringbone Denim/White
These select slippers are available in both Island Slipper locations at Ala Moana Shopping Center and the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center.
Island Slipper:
Ala Moana:
1450 Ala Moana Blvd
Ewa Wing Level 3
Suite #3515
Honolulu, HI 96814
Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:
2201 Kalakaua Ave
Building A Level 2
Suite #A211
Honolulu, HI 96815