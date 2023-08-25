Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Last Summer” sale for those looking to head into the weekend in style.

Island Slipper provides a range of men’s to women’s footwear and accessories. From Friday, August 25th to Sunday, August 27th, Island Slipper customers will receive 25% off select footwear in stores. Below is a list of Island Slippers eligible for 25% off.

Womens Footwear:

– Womens Fabric Platform

Available in Women’s Size 5 to 11

Color: Brown Leopard

– Womens Mokulua Hulali Slide

Available in Women’s Size 5 to 11

Color: Fuschia Glitter

Men’s Footwear:

– Men’s Mokulua Haiku Fabric Slipper

Available in Men’s Size 7 to 12

Color: Stalker Camo

– Classic Fabric & Leather

Available in Men’s Size 4 to 12

Color: Herringbone Denim/White

These select slippers are available in both Island Slipper locations at Ala Moana Shopping Center and the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center.

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:

2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815