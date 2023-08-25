Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Last Summer” sale for those looking to head into the weekend in style.

Island Slipper provides a range of men’s to women’s footwear and accessories. From Friday, August 25th to Sunday, August 27th, Island Slipper customers  will receive 25% off select footwear in stores. Below is a list of Island Slippers eligible for 25% off. 

Womens Footwear:

– Womens Fabric Platform

Available in Women’s Size 5 to 11

Color: Brown Leopard

– Womens Mokulua Hulali Slide

Available in Women’s Size 5 to 11

Color: Fuschia Glitter

Men’s Footwear:

– Men’s Mokulua Haiku Fabric Slipper

Available in Men’s Size 7 to 12

Color: Stalker Camo

– Classic Fabric & Leather

Available in Men’s Size 4 to 12

Color: Herringbone Denim/White

These select slippers are available in both Island Slipper locations at Ala Moana Shopping Center and the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center. 

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana: 

1450 Ala Moana Blvd
Ewa Wing Level 3 
Suite #3515
Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:

2201 Kalakaua Ave
Building A Level 2
Suite #A211
Honolulu, HI 96815