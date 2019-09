Island Slipper’s Crocodile Collection is luxury for your feet!

These slippers are built on the classic outsole for ultimate arch support and comfort.

They have half suede and half full-grain leather and come in a variety of colors.

Island Slipper is located in the ewa wing of Ala Moana Center and at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki.

Website: https://shop.islandslipper.com/