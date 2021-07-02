Island Slipper 4th of July Sale

Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper is celebrating the 4th of July with a 50% off special.

Starting July 2nd, all regular priced footwear is buy one and then get another pair 50% off.

Popular styles include the Women’s Ultrsuede Shell Slide-on and the Women’s Hibiscus Leather Thong.

For men and women, you can go with other favorites such as the Classic Embossed Suede Slipper or Leather with Star Studs.

The sale ends on MONDAY 7/5.

Island Slipper is in the Ewa Wing of Ala Moana Center on the third floor or at the Royal Hawaiian Center on the second floor.

Island Slippers have been handmade in Hawaii since 1946.

Website: https://shop.islandslipper.com/