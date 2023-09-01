Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Labor Day” sale throughout the weekend to support families on Maui affected by the wildfires

“We are wearing red for Maui with select slippers. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Maui Food Bank,” says Matt Carpenter, President of Island Slipper.

From Friday, September 1st to Monday, September 4th, Island Slipper customers will be able to buy one, get one pair of select Island Slippers for 25% off regular price when mentioning “Living 808” at in-person checkout.

Womens Footwear:

– PLF516: Poppy Red

– TL332: Red Tapa

Men’s Footwear:

– MT910: Hana Red

– PTE203: Red suede

– PBS705BH: Burgundy/Black

– TLF202: Banana Palm Maroon

These select slippers are available at both Island Slipper locations in the Ala Moana Shopping Center and the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center.

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:

2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815