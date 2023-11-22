Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers discounts throughout Thanksgiving Weekend, starting on Black Friday.

Those looking to visit Island Slipper on Black Friday can shop from deals in-store from men and women slippers at both Ala Moana and Royal Hawaiian Center.

“At Ala Moana, Island Slipper will be open from 8am to 9pm. These are special mall hours just for Black Friday. At Royal Hawaiian Center, Island Slipper will be open from 10am to 9pm. These are regular daily hours. No coupon needed. The discount applies at checkout. It applies to regular price footwear only. It excludes sale items or special price items,” says Matt Carpenter, President of Island Slipper.

The in-store promotions will apply on Saturday with its 20% off footwear sale in honor of Small Business Saturday. Those wanting to avoid the Black Friday crowd, also have the option of shopping online.

Carpenter says,” On Monday our customers can go to our website where everything will be 30% off on Cyber Monday only. You can also be eligible for free shipping on purchases over $150. It starts at midnight on Hawaii time and ends at 11:59pm on Hawaii time.”

Black Friday Deals (In-Store Only):

40% off from 8am to 11:59am (at Ala Moana)

40% off from 10am to 11:59am (at Royal Hawaiian)

30% off from 12pm to 3:59pm

20% off from 4pm to closing

Learn more online via the official website of Island Slipper.

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815