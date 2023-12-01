Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper teams up with local Maui organization to help with Maui Relief efforts.

Island Slipper partners with the Pacific Whale Foundation to support Maui organizations. Customers of Island Slipper are able to shop exclusive slippers only found at the Pacific Whale Foundation headquarters in Maui.

Island Slipper has in-store locations at the Ala Moana Shopping Center and the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki.

ISLAND SLIPPER:

www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815