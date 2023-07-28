Island Slipper, a renowned footwear brand, has a rich history rooted in Hawaii’s local craftsmanship. We often feature their products on living 808, and today, John went down to the factory to learn more about the company’s history.

Island Slipper’s origins trace back to 1946 when it was founded by the Motonaga family. Takizo Motonaga, the visionary behind the brand, displayed ingenuity by crafting slippers using discarded tires he found on the side of the road. This resourceful approach not only repurposed materials but also gave birth to the distinctive and durable Island Slipper footwear.

Fast forward to the 1980s, and John Carpenter assumed the leadership of Island Slipper. Continuing the legacy established by Takizo Motonaga, John remained dedicated to producing slippers in Hawaii, preserving the brand’s authentic and genuine connection to the island. His commitment to local production resonated with customers, who appreciated the craftsmanship and the essence of the Hawaiian spirit infused into each pair of Island Slippers.

As the years passed, Island Slipper gained popularity not just within Hawaii but beyond its shores. The brand’s reputation for comfortable and stylish slippers spread, attracting a diverse customer base eager to experience the island’s laid-back vibe with every step they took.

Today, the Island Slipper brand thrives, upholding its “Made in Hawaii” ethos. The dedication to crafting footwear locally ensures that each pair carries the essence of the island’s heritage and the spirit of the Motonaga family’s innovative beginnings. As the brand continues to evolve, the legacy of Island Slipper remains a testament to the power of preserving tradition while embracing innovation to create timeless and cherished products.

