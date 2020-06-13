Celebrate National Flip Flop Day with Island Slipper

If you’re tired of keeping your feet in stuffy shoes and need an excuse to expose those toes, Flip-Flop Day may just be the answer.

People have been wearing flip-flops for thousands of years, with the earliest wearers being the Ancient Egyptians in 4000BC. Of course in Hawaii we call them slippahs or slippers. They’ve been worn throughout the world and have become a favorite for people enjoying a relaxing day at the beach or walking around in the sunshine.

Matt Carpenter, President of Island Slipper, gives us an inside look at the most popular styles Island Slipper has to offer.

