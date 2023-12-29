As the New Year approaches, the Japanese tradition of Fukubukuro, translating to “lucky bag,” finds its way to local stores in Hawaii, offering shoppers an exciting chance to embrace the unknown. Island Slipper, is once again joining the Fukubukuro festivities this year. Kelly went over to their Ala Moana location to learn all of the details from Matt Carpenter.

Island Slippers grab bags will be priced at $85.00, with contents valued at over $170.00! Each bag includes a free pair certificate, allowing customers to choose any pair of slippers valued up to $169.95.

The contents of Island Slipper’s Fukubukuro extend beyond footwear, featuring an array of surprises such as ornaments, hats, bags, shirts, bottle openers, magnets, and signs. The diversity ensures each bag holds a unique assortment of items, adding a fun element of surprise for shoppers.

Fukubukuro day, celebrated on January 1, will see Island Slipper at Royal Hawaiian Center open its doors from 10 am to 9 pm, while the Ala Moana Center location will be open from 10 am to 8 pm. Considering the limited quantity of bags available, shoppers are advised to visit early to secure their lucky bag before they sell out.

For more info, visit shop.islandslipper.com.