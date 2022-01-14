Island Slipper Weekend Celebration

This weekend Island Slipper is celebrating National Hat Day with a free hat when you purchase $100 or more in store or online. Promotion starts today Friday 1/14 and ends Sunday 1/16. If you’re shopping online, use code HATDAY during checkout and If you’re shopping in store, then just mention Living808 to get your free hat.

The hat is a 5-panel nylon hat made in California. It’s got a debossed PU leather patch with our Island Slipper logo. This promotion is while supplies last.

For more information and store locations, visit Islandslipper.com