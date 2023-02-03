Island Slipper is making it a special Valentine’s for you and the special someone in your life.

We start with the ladies and the Women’s Beach Town Recycled Canvas Platform Sandal. This is available in women’s sizes from 5 to 11 and while red is likely to be the most popular during Valentines Day, this also comes in black and white, tan, aqua, spice, navy, and cognac.

The women’s Mokulua Nylon Thong is also a nice choice. Also from size 5-11 and comes in this Hana Red but also Honu Blue, shells, and lei.

On the men’s side they have Classic Suede in size 4-to16. It comes in burgundy also peanut, navy, and charcoal. Women can also get these slippers by ordering one size smaller. For example, women size 6 order men size 5.

And finally the Embossed Suede sizes 4-16, comes in Red as well as peanut, navy, and charcoal.

And for Valentines you can buy one pair and get the second pair 30% off only footwear, instore from now until February 14th.

You can also visit them at islandslipper.com