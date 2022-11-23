Our friends at Island Slipper are celebrating Thanksgiving by giving shoppers a sale all weekend long. Starting on Black Friday, the sale is better the earlier you go shopping.

Black Friday Promotion:

Shop early to save

40% off from 8am to 12pm

30% off from 12pm to 4pm

20% off from 4pm to close

And the 20% off footwear sale continues through Small Business Saturday. But if you would much rather shop online then you can hold out for Cyber Monday.

Go to shop.islandslipper.com Everything will be 30% off on Cyber Monday ONLY. It starts at midnight on Hawaii time and ends at 11:59pm on Hawaii time. And it’s Free shipping on purchases over $100.