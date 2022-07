Island Slipper is starting their big Summer Sale today! You can find great deals both online and in-store. Kelly talked with the Vice President Mark Carpenter at their Royal Hawaiian Center location to learn all about it.

The sale starts today and runs through the end of the month. You can save on slippers and accessories, and even receive a free tote bag with $175+ purchase.

Be sure to mention “Living808” in-store or use the online code SUMTIME22.